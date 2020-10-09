Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Islington Council’s cleaning team ditches diesel vans for six new e-bikes

PUBLISHED: 08:08 09 October 2020

Street environment services supervisors Andrew Danezi (left), Dean Herbert and Mustafa Gazovali with the new bikes. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

Street environment services supervisors Andrew Danezi (left), Dean Herbert and Mustafa Gazovali with the new bikes. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

Islington Council’s waste and cleaning team has been given six new e-bikes to replace their diesel vans, so they can get around without polluting the environment.

Once charged up the electric bikes can travel 120 miles, at speeds of up to 20mph.

You may also want to watch:

The move to create a greener fleet is part of the council’s aim to achieve a net zero carbon borough by the year 2030.

The council’s transport chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “The arrival of these e-bikes ensures that the borough’s street environment services supervisors can travel around Islington and carry out their important work in a green, environmentally-friendly way.

“Air pollution is a major health emergency which affects each and every one of us, and the arrival of the e-bikes is another step towards creating a greener future for local people with cleaner air to breathe.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington Council’s cleaning team ditches diesel vans for six new e-bikes

Street environment services supervisors Andrew Danezi (left), Dean Herbert and Mustafa Gazovali with the new bikes. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

Arsenal boss Montemurro full of praise for goalkeeper Zinsberger despite Chelsea defeat

Arsenal Women Manager Joe Montemurro

Students partner with Islington’s University of the Third Age on learning projects

Islington University of the Third Age and London Met University students have partnered up. Picture: U3A

Islington entrepreneur kick starts business to help hair and beauty industry during the pandemic

Omer and Murat. Picture: Submitted by Hairfare

Roundhouse and Sadler’s Wells join international walk by giant puppet of a child refugee

The Walk is a huge international arts project featuring the giant puppet of a 9 year old Syrian girl called Amal which travels from Turkey to the UK next summer