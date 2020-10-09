Islington Council’s cleaning team ditches diesel vans for six new e-bikes

Islington Council’s waste and cleaning team has been given six new e-bikes to replace their diesel vans, so they can get around without polluting the environment.

Once charged up the electric bikes can travel 120 miles, at speeds of up to 20mph.

The move to create a greener fleet is part of the council’s aim to achieve a net zero carbon borough by the year 2030.

The council’s transport chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “The arrival of these e-bikes ensures that the borough’s street environment services supervisors can travel around Islington and carry out their important work in a green, environmentally-friendly way.

“Air pollution is a major health emergency which affects each and every one of us, and the arrival of the e-bikes is another step towards creating a greener future for local people with cleaner air to breathe.”