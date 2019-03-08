Islington primary school kids in Extinction Rebellion climate change march from town hall to Highbury Fields

Children from Islington Primary Schools including Canonbury, Thornhill, Laycock, Gillespie, Duncombe, Whitehall Park and William Tyndale came together to protest about action on Climate Change starting on the steps of Islington Town Hall on 24.05.19. Mayor of Islington Cllr Rakhia Ismail and Emily Thornberry MP with children from Thornhill Archant

Children from 10 Islington primary schools protested against climate change outside Islington town hall before marching to Highbury Fields on Friday.

The demonstration was inspired by the climate strike movement started by Greta Thunberg and was organised by Extinction Rebellion Islington Families.

Pupils and local politicians gave speeches on the steps of the town hall calling for changes to be made.

Chiara, nine, a student in Year 5 at Canonbury Primary School said: "It's our future and politicians are ruining it for us.

"We're just going to grow up in a terrible environment. It's now or never."

Other students from the school picked up litter during the march and called on parents to turn their car engines off when dropping children off at school.

Emily Thornberry, Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury, said: "I'm incredibly proud of these children.

"Brexit does not matter a jot compared with looking after our planet.

"We have a duty to make sure we pass it on."

Homemade banners held up by students included those which stated "we need trees to breathe", "stop being a fossil fuel" and "this can't wait till I'm bigger".

The protestors, aged five to 11, were accompanied by parents and teachers.

Many demanded the reduction of carbon emissions to stop the deaths of animals and future generations.

Thornhill Primary School head Jenny Lewis told the Gazette changes have been made to the curriculum.

"As a school we decided to become climate change champions," she said.

"Once every term we have an environmental awareness day.

"As the children often tell me, there might not be a future."

Caroline Russell, London Assembly Member for the Green Party, said: "What is so amazing is the way that the movement is growing.

"A few weeks ago I was on Highbury Fields with three schools - now it's 10 and children are properly engaged with the issues."

New mayor of Islington Rakhia Ismail and Islington Council leader Richard Watts also spoke in support of the event.

The primary schools in attendance were Duncombe, Thornhill, Canonbury, Laycock, Gillespie, Drayton Park, Whitehall Park, Montem, Grafton and St Mary Magdalene.

Contact xr.islington.families@gmail.com for more information.