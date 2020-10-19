Islington in Bloom awards celebrate colourful horticultural creations

Islington in Bloom's Best Front Garden prize winner in 2020 was Pamela Berham. Picture: Islington Council Islington Council

Some of the borough’s most colourful horticultural creations have been recognised in the Islington in Bloom 2020 awards.

Sally Hull won the 'best back garden' prize. Picture: Islington Council Sally Hull won the 'best back garden' prize. Picture: Islington Council

This year’s competition was held online to adapt to the pandemic and the need for social distancing, and the 130 entries were judged based on photos.

Sally Hull won the prize for the best back garden, while Pamela Berham won best front garden and Mike Power won best window box. Pooles Park Primary School bagged the prize for best children’s planting.

Meanwhile Robin Don was recognised for having the best container garden, Jane, Sarah, Sheila, Rumi and Francisco had the best tree pit and Carmen Alcovedes had the best house plant.

The council’s eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “Islington in Bloom is always such a fantastic celebration of community and, even amidst the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, this year has been no different.

The Best Window Box prize was won by Mike Power. Picture: Islington Council The Best Window Box prize was won by Mike Power. Picture: Islington Council

“Islington’s gardeners, amateurs and experts alike, help make our borough such a welcoming, attractive place.

“Gardening is such a therapeutic activity, and I’d encourage all our residents to embrace this fun, joyful hobby as they spend more time than usual at home.”

Winners and runners-up received National Garden Centre vouchers, free compost and an electronic certificate.

Pooles Park Primary School's outstanding effort won them the Best Children's Planting prize at Islington in Bloom 2020. Picture: Islington Council Pooles Park Primary School's outstanding effort won them the Best Children's Planting prize at Islington in Bloom 2020. Picture: Islington Council

