Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

PUBLISHED: 09:36 01 July 2020

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Archant

Green-fingered Islington neighbours are rallying the troops to save mini-gardens planted by the community in pallets on the road.

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne FriedliThe gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Two mini-greens have occupied a parking space on Nag’s Head’s Mayton Street for the last year, having been filled with plants, herbs and wild flowers by nearby residents.

Made from recycled pallets, they were initially installed in the space alongside a parking suspension which lasted until June 30.

However, Islington Council has said they contravene the Highway Code and asked the residents to apply for the boxes under a scheme launched earlier this year.

It has extended the suspension until July 31 while this process is ongoing.

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne FriedliThe gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

READ MORE: Consultation is open on Islington’s climate crisis action plans

Resident Lynne Friedli said they are determined to keep the mini-green spaces.

“It’s really frustrating because it is not as if we are some kind of rabble rousers,” said Lynne, who is also a member of the Gillespie Wild Gardeners group.

You may also want to watch:

“The planters have gone from strength to strength. They are beautiful, a green oasis, and we have an amazing group of ladybirds which local children have watched emerge.

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne FriedliThe gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

“I don’t know what the yearly record is for fatal incidents regarding planters.”

The residents have started a petition urging the council to reconsider which has racked up around 150 signatures.

Lynne, who has lived in Mayton Street for nearly three decades, pointed out similar initiatives have been implemented around London, such as the Skip Garden project by charity Global Generation.

She said: “The number of people who don’t have access to a garden is really high and a parking space is a ready-made thing on the high street.”

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “We are committed to ensuring that everyone in our borough is able to access a high-quality natural environment, and are working hard to protect and enhance biodiversity in Islington.

“As part of our commitment to supporting biodiversity, we are creating a new application process allowing residents to apply for planters, and we look forward to hearing from the residents of Mayton Street.”

View the petition at https://www.change.org/p/islington-council-save-the-mayton-street-planters

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Arsenal saddened by Theo Foley death

Arsenal celebrate winning the 1987 Littlewoods Cup after their 2-1 victory over Liverpool, back row, from left, assistant manager Theo Foley, Viv Anderson, John Lukic, David O'Leary, Michael Thomas, David Rocastle, Martin Hayes, Tony Adams, Steve Williams, physio Gary Lewin; (front row, l-r) Charlie Nicholas, Paul Davis, Perry Groves, Kenny Sansom, Niall Quinn

Tommy Adams jailed: Brother from notorious Islington crime family gets seven years for money laundering

Thomas Adams was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met

Most Read

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Arsenal saddened by Theo Foley death

Arsenal celebrate winning the 1987 Littlewoods Cup after their 2-1 victory over Liverpool, back row, from left, assistant manager Theo Foley, Viv Anderson, John Lukic, David O'Leary, Michael Thomas, David Rocastle, Martin Hayes, Tony Adams, Steve Williams, physio Gary Lewin; (front row, l-r) Charlie Nicholas, Paul Davis, Perry Groves, Kenny Sansom, Niall Quinn

Tommy Adams jailed: Brother from notorious Islington crime family gets seven years for money laundering

Thomas Adams was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Ozil wages not an issue says Arsenal’s Arteta

Mikel Arteta and Mesut Ozil compete for the ball (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Stokes to captain England in first Test as Root isolates

England's Ben Stokes practices slip catching during the training session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Premier League offers £1million to help women’s game

Barclays FAWSL signage during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Coronavirus: Parry dismisses talk of EFL club bankruptcies

English Football League chairman Rick Parry giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on the subject of Impact of Covid-19 on DCMS sectors