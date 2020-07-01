Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli Archant

Green-fingered Islington neighbours are rallying the troops to save mini-gardens planted by the community in pallets on the road.

Two mini-greens have occupied a parking space on Nag’s Head’s Mayton Street for the last year, having been filled with plants, herbs and wild flowers by nearby residents.

Made from recycled pallets, they were initially installed in the space alongside a parking suspension which lasted until June 30.

However, Islington Council has said they contravene the Highway Code and asked the residents to apply for the boxes under a scheme launched earlier this year.

It has extended the suspension until July 31 while this process is ongoing.

Resident Lynne Friedli said they are determined to keep the mini-green spaces.

“It’s really frustrating because it is not as if we are some kind of rabble rousers,” said Lynne, who is also a member of the Gillespie Wild Gardeners group.

“The planters have gone from strength to strength. They are beautiful, a green oasis, and we have an amazing group of ladybirds which local children have watched emerge.

“I don’t know what the yearly record is for fatal incidents regarding planters.”

The residents have started a petition urging the council to reconsider which has racked up around 150 signatures.

Lynne, who has lived in Mayton Street for nearly three decades, pointed out similar initiatives have been implemented around London, such as the Skip Garden project by charity Global Generation.

She said: “The number of people who don’t have access to a garden is really high and a parking space is a ready-made thing on the high street.”

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “We are committed to ensuring that everyone in our borough is able to access a high-quality natural environment, and are working hard to protect and enhance biodiversity in Islington.

“As part of our commitment to supporting biodiversity, we are creating a new application process allowing residents to apply for planters, and we look forward to hearing from the residents of Mayton Street.”

View the petition at https://www.change.org/p/islington-council-save-the-mayton-street-planters