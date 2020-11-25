Monitoring data for Islington’s People Friendly Streets to be published

An interim report on air pollution and monitoring data in Islington’s People Friendly Streets neighbourhoods will be published six months into each scheme.

At a Zoom event held by the Gazette in August, Islington Council’s environment and transport chief Cllr Rowena Champion and leader Cllr Richard Watts took questions from the public on the new low-traffic neighbourhoods.

During the meeting, and after some residents questioned if the schemes would prove effective, the Islington councillors promised to “look into the request” to make monitoring data public.

This includes counts on the number and type of cars, the frequency of cyclists, air quality, congestion, antisocial behaviour and emergency response times.

The council has now told this newspaper the figures will be published in an interim report six months into each scheme and in full after 12 months.

A spokesperson said: “The council has a robust monitoring strategy for measuring the impact of each new People Friendly Streets scheme.

“As part of this, traffic counts are being conducted prior to the implementation of each neighbourhood – both in the neighbourhood itself, and on surrounding roads - and at various intervals during the 18-month trials.”

St Peter’s was brought in at the beginning of July, Canonbury East the end of July, Clerkenwell Green and Canonbury West at the start of September, Amwell at the beginning of October and Highbury West and Highbury Fields are set to be in place by the end of the year.

This means the first set of numbers should be released in the New Year.

The council says the data will inform which measures need to be adapted, made permanent or removed at the end of each scheme’s 18-month trial period.

