Class warfare erupts over people's right to barbecue in Highbury Fields as new byelaw looks set to pass

Gardens became political today when a long simmering beef over barbecues in Highbury Fields erupted into class warfare.

Councillors are expected to vote through a new byelaw next month, which will allow officers to "extinguish, seize or dispose of" barbecues in restricted areas and fine people who don't comply.

But things got personal after environment chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said her Green party rival Cllr Caroline Russell is "wealthy" enough to have a garden and shouldn't stop those who don't from cooking up in the park.

The council quietly published the results of its survey in May, revealing 68 per cent of the 636 participants support the introduction of a byelaw.

It also found a "high level of anti-barbecue feeling" meant, on average, 31pc of people opposed all barbecues in Highbury Fields, something that wasn't being consulted on.

Cllr Caroline Russell (Green, Highbury East), who's long campaigned to ban barbecues in the park, said it was "ridiculous" no one told her the report had been published, especially as the park lies in her ward.

She added: "The results were unclear because residents were struggling to be heard via questions that completely ignored the views of many users who prefer not to breathe a toxic soup of chemicals from burning barbecue fuel.

"Highbury Fields is a wonderful gathering place and it's brilliant seeing people from all over London getting together with friends and family enjoying the park. But if we take being a clean air, healthy borough seriously we should be having picnics not barbecues."

Cllr Webbe said the council wants to improve how it manages the use of barbecues, not ban them.

She added: "That's fine for Caroline Russell to say that - I'm sure in her back garden she won't therefore have barbecues.

"But the reality is some people like Caroline are wealthy enough to have gardens with barbecues.

"Public Health England has said there is no health implications with barbecues and, even if we wanted to ban all barbecues, that means private gardens too.

"The vast majority of Islington residents don't have a back garden or even an open space where they can have a family get together."

Cllr Russell did not wish to respond to these comments.

The byelaw would help the council enforce restrictions introduced in July last year, which limit use to a marked patch of grass on the west of the field, and set a 9pm curfew.

It followed a legal battle with the Save Highbury Fields group, concerned by smoke and smell pollution, in 2016.

If approved, the byelaw must be signed off by the communities secretary Robert Jenrick.