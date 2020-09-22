Search

TfL criticised for allowing newly-planted Highbury Corner trees to die

PUBLISHED: 08:37 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 22 September 2020

One of the dead trees at the new Highbury Corner development. Picture: Roy Sandy Powell

Roy Sandy Powell

Transport for London has been criticised for not watering the newly-planted trees and shrubs at Highbury Corner, leading to them dying.

A spokesperson for TfL blamed the trees’ poor condition on hotter than usual conditions over spring coupled with reduced maintenance because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Roy Powell, of Highgate, who alerted the Gazette to the issue, thinks the six trees and six shrubs whose leaves are wilted and brown are most likely beyond salvage. “The time and money spent on the area was not only extremely disruptive but badly planned,” he said.

Work began on the long-awaited overhaul of the dangerous and intimidating roundabout in April 2018 and it was completed last October.

Nigel Hardy from TfL said: “We know that green spaces across our network are hugely valuable for people living in, working in and moving through the area. Any trees that need to be removed would be replaced during the next planting season from November.”

