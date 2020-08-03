Search

‘People-friendly streets’: Survey finds 90% in favour of Islington’s traffic-control measures

PUBLISHED: 21:05 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:08 03 August 2020

John Hartley delivering the survey leaflets through a letterbox. Picture: Barnsbury and St Mary's Neighbourhood Group

John Hartley delivering the survey leaflets through a letterbox. Picture: Barnsbury and St Mary’s Neighbourhood Group

Barnsbury and St. Mary’s Neighbourhood Group

Islington Council’s traffic calming measures are supported by 90 per cent of respondents to a survey carried by a neighbourhood group.

John Hartley delivering the survey leaflets through a letterbox. Picture: Barnsbury and St Mary's Neighbourhood Group

Barnsbury and St Mary’s Neighbourhood Group’s eight members set out delivering 10,000 leaflets through the letterboxes of many homes affected by the council’s people friendly streets scheme in St Peter’s, who live within the area bordered by Caledonian Road, Holloway Road, Canonbury Road, Essex Road and Pentonville Road.

St Peter’s is one of two people-friendly streets neighbourhoods introduced by the council last month, along with another in Canonbury East.

The scheme prevents through traffic in a whole area through the use of filter measures like bollards, banned turns and enforcement cameras.

Many people are angry the council didn’t ever hold a consultation beforehand, and some of them took to Upper Street on Friday to protest.  But respondents to the survey were more positive.

Out of the 353 people who responded to the group - which was set up specially to support the streets scheme - nine out of 10 of them want the council to take action to reduce rat running - even though half of them use cars.

Of the people who use cars, 80pc were in favour of the measures.

The group started handing out the leaflets - which had a link to their online survey - in June, and within four weeks they had distributed them all.

One of the distributors, John Hartley, 72, told the Gazette: “I have much fitter legs since climbing all those stairs.”

He added: “I think the council has really taken the bull by the horns by introducing the low traffic neighborhoods.

“I’m a firm believer we spend far too much time in cars, particularly travelling short distances, and a real bane is that Islington residents suffer from people who have no business in Islington just cutting through the residential streets to save 20 seconds on a journey.  “I imagine if you asked them if they would be happy with traffic cutting through their streets they would probably say no. It would be a delight to live in quiet roads where people can walk and feel safe and we know there are a huge number of journeys made by car that could be walked or cycled, rather than have cars driving around polluting and causing road danger.”

Some 83pc of respondents to the survey said the fear of speeding cars would deter them from encouraging their kids to walk and cycle locally.

And just five pc of respondents thought traffic would not increase after lockdown.

John added: “Another worry people have is that as lockdown eases, with many people unwilling to risk public transport, traffic levels will rise, and through traffic will flood onto residential streets in even greater numbers than before. This was already happening before lockdown with all the GPS systems treating main roads and side streets as equally fair game.”

