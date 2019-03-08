Wray Crescent Open Space - 'home of community cricket' to get new pavilion thanks to £150k grant

Inner London's only community cricket ground is to get a new pavilion thanks to a £150,000 charity grant.

Cash from the London Marathon Charitable Trust aims to re-establish Wray Crescent Open Space in Finsbury Park as the home of community cricket. It will also allow disability cricket to be played there for the first time.

Islington Council will carry out the project alongside Islington Cricket Club and local schools.

Islington's environment chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "Wray Crescent Open Space is home to the only public cricket ground in inner London. It's a vital asset for all fans of the sport and helps to encourage future generations of cricket stars to try their hand at the sport.

"We are very grateful that the LMCT has also seen the value in our vision."

Highbury Vale Blackstock Trust was also given £20,000 to refurbish the sports hall and toilets at Elizabeth House and install solar panels.