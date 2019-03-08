Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Wray Crescent Open Space - 'home of community cricket' to get new pavilion thanks to £150k grant

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 19 June 2019

A game in progress at Wray Crescent

A game in progress at Wray Crescent

Archant

Inner London's only community cricket ground is to get a new pavilion thanks to a £150,000 charity grant.

Cash from the London Marathon Charitable Trust aims to re-establish Wray Crescent Open Space in Finsbury Park as the home of community cricket. It will also allow disability cricket to be played there for the first time.

You may also want to watch:

Islington Council will carry out the project alongside Islington Cricket Club and local schools.

Islington's environment chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: "Wray Crescent Open Space is home to the only public cricket ground in inner London. It's a vital asset for all fans of the sport and helps to encourage future generations of cricket stars to try their hand at the sport.

"We are very grateful that the LMCT has also seen the value in our vision."

Highbury Vale Blackstock Trust was also given £20,000 to refurbish the sports hall and toilets at Elizabeth House and install solar panels.

Most Read

‘Pool of blood’ in Holloway prompts police investigation

Axminster Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road

Tufnell Park crime scene. Picture: @missvonmeow

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Probe launched after bacteria found in Tufnell Park school’s water supply

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal transfer rumours: German football expert Daniel Pinder on Markus Schubert

Germany goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Man charged after mum stabbed while pushing toddler in buggy in Caedmon Road, Holloway

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

‘Pool of blood’ in Holloway prompts police investigation

Axminster Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teen slashed across face in Brecknock Road

Tufnell Park crime scene. Picture: @missvonmeow

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Probe launched after bacteria found in Tufnell Park school’s water supply

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Arsenal transfer rumours: German football expert Daniel Pinder on Markus Schubert

Germany goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Man charged after mum stabbed while pushing toddler in buggy in Caedmon Road, Holloway

Christel was stabbed while pushing her son , 3, in his buggy. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Patel’s gr-eight haul puts Eastcote to the sword

Pratik Patel in bowling action for Crouch End at Calthorpe (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Middlesex destined for rain-hit draw

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

NapoliBrooklyn review at Park Theatre

The Cast of Napoli Brooklyn

Plans unveiled for new cycle route from Finsbury Park to Highbury Fields

An artist's impression of Drayton Park Road.

Man charged with GBH and carrying weapon following Brecknock Road incident

Tufnell Park crime scene. Picture: @missvonmeow
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists