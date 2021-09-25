Police cordon in place after Essex Road pub 'assault'

Published: 5:49 PM September 25, 2021 Updated: 5:53 PM September 25, 2021

A cordon in place in Essex Road after reports of an assault at a pub - Credit: André Langlois

A man was found with a head injury in the early hours of Saturday morning after reports of an assault at an Essex Road pub, police have said.

The Met has not said at which pub the incident happened but a cordon was in place late in the afternoon around the block bounded by Colebrooke Row, St Peter's Street and Essex Road.

The only pub in the block is the former Winchester, which is currently not occupied.

Police and an ambulance crew were called at around 2.15am, and found a man with a head injury.

He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non life threatening.

Police say it was reported that the man had been assaulted by another man inside the pub, but that no suspects were identified at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 878/25Sep.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.