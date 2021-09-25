News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Police cordon in place after Essex Road pub 'assault'

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 5:49 PM September 25, 2021    Updated: 5:53 PM September 25, 2021
A cordon in place on Essex Road after reports of an assault at a pub

A cordon in place in Essex Road after reports of an assault at a pub - Credit: André Langlois

A man was found with a head injury in the early hours of Saturday morning after reports of an assault at an Essex Road pub, police have said.

The Met has not said at which pub the incident happened but a cordon was in place late in the afternoon around the block bounded by Colebrooke Row, St Peter's Street and Essex Road.

The only pub in the block is the former Winchester, which is currently not occupied.

A cordon in place on Essex Road after reports of an assault at a pub

A cordon in place in Essex Road after reports of an assault at a pub - Credit: André Langlois

Police and an ambulance crew were called at around 2.15am, and found a man with a head injury.

He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non life threatening.

You may also want to watch:

Police say it was reported that the man had been assaulted by another man inside the pub, but that no suspects were identified at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police cordon in place after Essex Road pub 'assault'
  2. 2 Petrol station forecourts closed and long queues in north London
  3. 3 Man killed and two injured in triple shooting
  1. 4 How some Islington tenants are losing their homes in a matter of minutes
  2. 5 Thousands of care home staff yet to be vaccinated in London
  3. 6 Finsbury Park man arrested on suspicion of second north London murder
  4. 7 Man killed in 'shooting' in north London
  5. 8 New free map reveals the best walking routes in Hackney and Islington
  6. 9 Appeal to find four children missing from north London with father and grandmother
  7. 10 Stop the Burn: Protest planned against Edmonton incinerator rebuild

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 878/25Sep.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A cordon in place in Colebrooke Row and St Peter's Street after reports of an assault at a pub

A cordon in place in Colebrooke Row and St Peter's Street after reports of an assault at a pub - Credit: André Langlois

Islington News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Graham Harrison

Crime

Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Helen Anderson 

Helen Anderson: Finsbury Park murder victim's father pays tribute to his...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Islington pub The Lamb.

Hospitality Day

'Proper old Islington boozer' voted best pub by readers

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Kacem Mokrane, who was fatally stabbed in Waltham Forest in 2017

Knife Crime

Kacem Mokrane: Islington man amongst seven charged with 2017 murder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon