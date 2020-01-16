Search

Advanced search

Essex Road pub The New Rose undergoing £500k makeover before reopening under new name

PUBLISHED: 10:40 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 16 January 2020

The New Rose, Essex Road, Islington is undergoing a renovation. Licensee Lucas Owen . Picture: Matt Grayson

The New Rose, Essex Road, Islington is undergoing a renovation. Licensee Lucas Owen . Picture: Matt Grayson

Copyright (2019) Matt Grayson, all right reserved

Embattled Essex Road pub The New Rose is undergoing a £500,000 makeover ahead of a fresh start and a name change.

The New Rose in Essex Road, which will be renamed The Alpaca. Picture: Matt GraysonThe New Rose in Essex Road, which will be renamed The Alpaca. Picture: Matt Grayson

The early Victorian boozer on the corner of Popham Street, previously known as The Half Moon, has had a succession of temporary operators over the last two years, and was closed for seven months.

It has now been taken over by licensee Lucas Owen, who is revamping it alongside landlord Star Pubs and Bars. It will be known as The Alpaca, due to the animal being known for its "strong individual personality".

Work is expected to take eight weeks and the pub should reopen in early March.

Bosses say it will remain a "proper pub" with more cask, craft and local beers. A new food menu will be introduced using ingredients from local suppliers including Steve Hatt fishmonger's next door.

The New Rose, Essex Road, is undergoing a renovation. Picture: Matt GraysonThe New Rose, Essex Road, is undergoing a renovation. Picture: Matt Grayson

You may also want to watch:

Lucas, who has worked in the industry for 15 years, said: "The area has lost a number of its pubs in recent years and there's been concern that the New Rose would become a chain bar or even close altogether.

"My aim is to restore it as a great local. It's a beautiful old pub but had lost its way; I want to bring it back to life and into the 21st century as a modern pub that is an asset to Islington.

"It will be independently operated so will maintain Essex Road's reputation for having a great choice of independent businesses and shops."

The distinctive green tiling exterior will be renovated, with new signing and lighting added. A new beer garden will also open up at the back.

The aim is to hold a programme of events including comedy, quizzes, food nights and fundraisers and open up a first-floor function room.

Will Rice of Star Pubs said: "Lucas is a highly experienced licensee with an excellent track record for operating popular London pubs.

"We're delighted to be able to support him in reviving the New Rose's fortunes so that it thrives as a fantastic local pub."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Shante Turay-Thomas inquest: Teen died at Whittington Hospital after combination of human and system error, coroner rules

Shante Turay-Thomas. Picture: Supplied

Susanne Beer: Talented cellist departs, but leaves a platform for future stars to shine

Susanne Beer has passed away at the age of 52. Picture: Glen Thomas.

‘You could get stabbed with a syringe’: tenants fear bin room invaders

Overtuned rubbish bins in Hornsey Wood Court. Picture: Ly Voong

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Most Read

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Shante Turay-Thomas inquest: Teen died at Whittington Hospital after combination of human and system error, coroner rules

Shante Turay-Thomas. Picture: Supplied

Susanne Beer: Talented cellist departs, but leaves a platform for future stars to shine

Susanne Beer has passed away at the age of 52. Picture: Glen Thomas.

‘You could get stabbed with a syringe’: tenants fear bin room invaders

Overtuned rubbish bins in Hornsey Wood Court. Picture: Ly Voong

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Review; Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre

Dave Hearn at The Blade in Magic Goes Wrong Picture: Robert Day

Essex Road pub The New Rose undergoing £500k makeover before reopening under new name

The New Rose, Essex Road, Islington is undergoing a renovation. Licensee Lucas Owen . Picture: Matt Grayson

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

‘A living, breathing, vein through the city’ – how the New River was built

The new gauge, built in 1856, is where the River Lea joins the New River. Picture: Thames Water
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists