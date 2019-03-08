Meat People: Essex Road restaurant burgled

A file image of Essex Road. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

An Essex Road restaurant was burgled in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Someone "smashed" the door in at Meat People, ransacked the restaurant and made off with cash from the till and electronic equipment.

Luckily, staff at the self-styled "meat-lovers' haven" hadn't cash left in the till overnight.

Waiter Helen Aspinall told the Gazette: "Someone broke in during the night. They took a few different things: the till, mostly electronic stuff like Ipads. They literally smashed the door. I found out [what happened] on Saturday morning.

"We managed to open up later that day but had to get everything fixed up first."

Helen said a man was arrested in connection to the robbery a few hours later in Upper Street.

The Gazette has approached the Met Police for comment.