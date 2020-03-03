Search

Essex Road station makeover sees old tiles replaced

PUBLISHED: 17:48 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 03 March 2020

The old tiles at Essex Road station. Picture: Govia Thameslink

The old tiles at Essex Road station. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Archant

The platforms at Essex Road station are being spruced up - and the old tiles have been replaced.

Essex Road station after the tiles have been stripped from the walls. Picture: Govia ThameslinkEssex Road station after the tiles have been stripped from the walls. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is carrying out the redecoration programme. The operator said bright new tiles would replace two layers of "old and stained" ones on the walls, as they have at Moorgate further along the Northern City line.

The new look will be white walls with a black strip along the bottom, with blue tiles at corners.

Workers removed more than 4,000 sacks of rubble as work got underway at the weekend. It is set to be completed by the end of April.

Old Street and Highbury and Islington stations will also have tiles replaced.

GTR's managing director Tom Moran said: "Islington's stations on the Northern City Line have been overlooked for years when it comes to investment so I'm delighted we will be smartening up every station on the NCL over the next few months.

"Passengers are now benefiting from the brand-new fleet of air-conditioned trains we introduced last year. This investment is about making sure our stations are also up to the standard passengers expect."

