Executive shake-up as Islington's crime and finance chief Cllr Andy Hull steps down

PUBLISHED: 12:08 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 25 February 2020

Cllr Andy Hull. Picture: Islington Council

Islington Council's crime and finance chief is stepping down after landing a job as chief exec of a human rights charity.

Cllr Andy Hull will vacate his executive roles on Friday and start at Islington-based charity EachOther on Monday - but he'll continue to represent Highbury West as a Labour councillor.

Cllr Satnam Gill (Lab, St George's) will be made interim finance chief, while Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz will temporarily take on the community safety brief alongside her education portfolio.

Permanent replacements will be appointed at full council in May.

Cllr Hull has served in the executive for six years and played a key role in persuading Islington Council to adopt the Living Wage and Charter Against Modern Slavery. He was also vice-chair of the fairness commission which aimed to tackle the gap between rich and poor people in the borough.

Cllr Gill said: "I am delighted to take up this new role at an exciting time for the council. This year's budget aims to invest in the things that matter most to Islington residents and seeks to make the borough a fairer place for all.

"I want to thank Andy immensely for all of his work over the last six years on the executive. He has led by example and we are sad to see him go. I am excited to carry on his vital work."

The budget is expected to be approved at full council on Thursday.

