Extinction Rebellion to hold Finsbury Park ‘carnival’ amid Met Police row

Published: 1:37 PM August 24, 2021 Updated: 2:25 PM August 24, 2021

Extinction Rebellion is set to bring its Carnival for Climate Justice to Finsbury Park this weekend.

Metropolitan Police has previously warned of potential disruption around the area as the eco activist group continue their efforts with the festival consisting of music, dancing, food stalls and discussions.

It is being organised by XR Unify, a wing of Rebellion focused on promoting ethnic diversity.

Member Bhavini Patel, who is of Indian heritage and lives near Finsbury Park, said: “In [other] cultures we talk about the difficulties we face, but we also celebrate the good things.

“So the carnival is about the duality of celebration - joy, food, dance and music - as well as discussing the crisis on our doorsteps and ways to address it.”

You may also want to watch:

She added that the effects of climate change are being felt locally with the recent flooding displacing some families.

The carnival series began on August 23 with events around different parts of London.

Finsbury Park will play host on Sunday, August 29, from 2-6pm with a march to the park beginning from Ducketts Common at 11.30am.

The events were preempted by a statement from the Met, who provided thinly veiled criticism of the group following their previous demonstrations.

The force said “hundreds if not thousands” of officers had been diverted from their duties to the scene of demonstrations. Meanwhile, businesses were impacted, as was public transport.

Deputy police commissioner Matt Twist said: “Like everyone else, Extinction Rebellion has the right to assemble and the right to protest.

“However, these rights are qualified and are to be balanced against the rights of others.

“They do not have the right to cause serious disruption to London’s communities and prevent them going about their lawful business.”

Responding to the statement, spokesperson for Hackney Extinction Rebellion, Joe Coroneo-Seaman, said: “It’s a shame the police response is tending to discourage the protest as we are working to protect the planet.

“The disruption caused [by the protests] pales in comparison to the disruption we can expect [from climate change].

“It’s regrettable that the attitude is to deny protests. We are raising the alarm and want the police to understand the necessity of this protest.”

