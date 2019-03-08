Extinction Rebellion kids ask Jeremy Corbyn to 'help in global fight and be a hero'

Exctinction Rebellion kids ask Jeremy Corbyn to help them fight climate change. Picture: Exctinction Rebellion Archant

“Jeremy Corbyn – we need you to help us in this global fight and be a hero,” said child eco-campaigners gathered outside his Islington North consituency office yesterday.

The children, carrying Extinction Rebellion banners, flowers and leafy branches, invited the Labour leader to a people's assembly in Parliament Square, due to take place at 12pm today.

One girl said: “Dear Jeremy Corbyn, you need to stop climate change. Some adults don't care about climate change because it won't happen in their generation. “Extinction Rebellion are trying their hardest but the Prime Minister isn't doing anything about it. A lot of animals are dying, so someone needs to do something.”

A letter written by another child, Stella Simmonds, asks Mr Corbyn why he hadn't responded to a letter she sent on March 15.

“I hope it's because you've been busy finding a way for the UK to reduce its carbon emissions,” she said.

Mr Corbyn is unable to attend today as he's in Belfast for the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee. But he told the Gazette he had a “good round table” with Greta Thunbeg and other activists yesterday and said he would “welcome the idea of assemblies on climate change and environment” going forward.

The Met Police have arrested more than 1,000 Extinction Rebellion protestors in the capital over the past couple of weeks.

The group wants the government to declare a “climate emergency”, commit to halting biodiversity loss, and reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.