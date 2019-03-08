Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Extinction Rebellion kids ask Jeremy Corbyn to 'help in global fight and be a hero'

PUBLISHED: 12:14 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 24 April 2019

Exctinction Rebellion kids ask Jeremy Corbyn to help them fight climate change. Picture: Exctinction Rebellion

Exctinction Rebellion kids ask Jeremy Corbyn to help them fight climate change. Picture: Exctinction Rebellion

Archant

“Jeremy Corbyn – we need you to help us in this global fight and be a hero,” said child eco-campaigners gathered outside his Islington North consituency office yesterday.

Exctinction Rebellion kids ask Jeremy Corbyn to help them fight climate change. Picture: Exctinction RebellionExctinction Rebellion kids ask Jeremy Corbyn to help them fight climate change. Picture: Exctinction Rebellion

The children, carrying Extinction Rebellion banners, flowers and leafy branches, invited the Labour leader to a people's assembly in Parliament Square, due to take place at 12pm today.

One girl said: “Dear Jeremy Corbyn, you need to stop climate change. Some adults don't care about climate change because it won't happen in their generation. “Extinction Rebellion are trying their hardest but the Prime Minister isn't doing anything about it. A lot of animals are dying, so someone needs to do something.”

A letter written by another child, Stella Simmonds, asks Mr Corbyn why he hadn't responded to a letter she sent on March 15.

“I hope it's because you've been busy finding a way for the UK to reduce its carbon emissions,” she said.

Exctinction Rebellion kids ask Jeremy Corbyn to help them fight climate change. Picture: Exctinction RebellionExctinction Rebellion kids ask Jeremy Corbyn to help them fight climate change. Picture: Exctinction Rebellion

Mr Corbyn is unable to attend today as he's in Belfast for the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee. But he told the Gazette he had a “good round table” with Greta Thunbeg and other activists yesterday and said he would “welcome the idea of assemblies on climate change and environment” going forward.

The Met Police have arrested more than 1,000 Extinction Rebellion protestors in the capital over the past couple of weeks.

The group wants the government to declare a “climate emergency”, commit to halting biodiversity loss, and reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Disabled worker repeatedly made to move desks by Islington Council despite contrary medical advice, judge rules

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Highbury Corner: ‘Dangerous and outdated’ roundabout removed

Highbury Corner works 21-22 April 2019. At midnight, the roundabout is closed to all traffic, by 2am the road markers were at work.

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Disabled worker repeatedly made to move desks by Islington Council despite contrary medical advice, judge rules

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Highbury Corner: ‘Dangerous and outdated’ roundabout removed

Highbury Corner works 21-22 April 2019. At midnight, the roundabout is closed to all traffic, by 2am the road markers were at work.

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Seamer Bamber wants to become first choice at Middlesex

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal v Wolves: PREVIEW

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny Castro battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Former Middlesex man John Emburey predicted a tight Ashes series at Lord’s tour

John Emburey hosting a tour (Pic: Run Communications)

Ex-Islington amateur Dubois chases more success against Lartey

Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists