Charities benefit from extra food collection in supermarkets, including in Islington

Documentary photography of Fareshare, who will recieve some of the donations. Picture: Richard Lee 2019 © RICHARD LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/Comic Relief

Two charities will have received extra supplies from a supermarket in Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

FareShare and The Trussell Trust will be given long-life food by Tesco after an extra summer collection from August 20 to August 22 across its network, including in the borough.

All customer donations were met with a 20 per cent cash donation by Tesco to the two charities.

You may also want to watch:

Before the donations, Tesco director David Page said: “This is a really challenging time for the two charities because of the big rise in demand on them for food.

“Our customers have responded with incredible generosity to our food collections in the past, donating more than 39 million meals.”

In the past, a £30m package was raised by both Tesco and its customer’s fundraising in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

That package included a £15m donation of extra food to the two charities and £1m to both of them towards increased running costs.

READ MORE: Islington racing car driver hands out coronavirus supplies with new initiative