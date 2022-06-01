Families raise £37k in King's Cross Run Kids Run

More than 400 children, parents and teachers took part in the first-ever Run Kids Run in King’s Cross.

Participants ran two kilometres around the estate to raise £37,000 for five local schools.

Run Kids Run, a social impact initiative set up in 2018, aims to get kids and their parents fit and enhance community engagement and spirit, whilst raising vital funds for schools.

The first Camden community run around King’s Cross was held in support of five neighbouring schools - Blessed Sacrament, Edith Neville Primary, Abacus Belsize, King’s Cross Academy, and Eleanor Palmer.

The King’s Cross estate, Google –based on the King’s Cross estate - and The Standard Hotel donated £25,000 between them, giving each participating school £5,000 to begin their fundraising campaigns.

The funding will go towards much-needed improvements for the schools, including outdoor community libraries, mental health and wellbeing programmes, and new IT and art equipment to enrich the children’s learning.

The participating schools supplemented the donations by calling on their communities to support their runners. Children were encouraged to collect sponsorship from friends, family, and neighbours.

Emily Bohill, chairman of Run Kids Run, said: “We at Bohill Partners, the creators of this

initiative, are on a movement mission to get kids fit, bring communities together and raise crucial funds for the schools in need.

“We could not do any of this without the community focused companies like King’s Cross, Google and The Standard.”

Beginning in Lewis Cubitt Square, the race continued onto Stable Street towards Granary Square, up Bagley Walk along the canal and around Gasholder Park before returning to Lewis Cubitt Square.

Afterwards, all participants received a medal and a healthy snack from Waitrose in

Granary Square.

Observers and runners enjoyed music playing from 11am, as well as a pre-race warm up led by Fit Kidz Islington and a team of fitness trainers from The Fore Fitness Studios in King’s Cross.

Find out more about Run Kids Run here: www.runkidsrun.org If you would like to participate in next year’s event, get in touch via contact@runkidsrun.org