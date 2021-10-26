News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Family appeal for help to find Islington man missing for more than two weeks

Holly Chant

Published: 2:09 PM October 26, 2021   
Svetlozar Yotov, 30, lives in Islington near Angel station.

Svetlozar Yotov, 30, lives in Islington near Angel station and has not been seen or heard from for more than two weeks.

An Islington man has been missing for more than two weeks despite a public appeal made by his family to help find him. 

Svetlozar Yotov, 30, was reported missing to police on October 14 and his cousin says he was last seen by a close friend on the evening of Friday, October 8. 

Svetlozar has been described by his family as a white male, 175cm tall with dark brown, medium short hair, brown eyes and is of slim build.

He may also have been wearing a navy blue jacket with orange detailing when he went missing.

This image was taken of Svetlozar Yotov, 30 on the day he disappeared. 

This image was taken of Svetlozar Yotov, 30 on the day he is believed to have disappeared.

Svetlozar's family report that he lives in Islington near Angel station and none of his friends or housemates were made aware of any plans he may have had to leave for a period of time.

Anyone with information on Svetlozar’s whereabouts has been urged to call the police via 101 quoting reference CAD - 2817.

