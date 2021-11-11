Fatboy Slim and Frank Turner back Union Chapel homeless action

Fatboy Slim and Frank Turner have backed Union Chapel’s campaign to provide urgent support to the homeless and vulnerable.

The big beat pioneer and punk/folk singer are supporting the Islington venue’s crowdfunding campaign, which launches on November 19.

The support is in aid of the chapel’s Margins Project, which has provided food, access to hot showers, essential supplies and shelter to hundreds.

This was especially prevalent during the beginning of lockdown - with Union Chapel being the only shelter open at the end of March 2020.

The majority of Margins Project’s capital comes from the arts and music events held at the venue - which in the past has attracted Amy Winehouse, Adele, Celeste and Elton John.

Michael Chandler, chief executive of Union Chapel, said: “Due to the pandemic, our income-generating venue has been operating at much less than its previous capacity.

“We need your help to keep going as a charity and to grow our community programmes through a new community space.

“As we reflect on three decades of supporting those most in need and hosting amazing events, we also look to the future and how the pandemic has hit the most vulnerable in our communities. We ask for your support to protect our future generations.”

The need for Union Chapel’s support services has increased by 66 per cent since the pandemic due to the health effects and economic situation.

However, the services are operating on only one-third of their pre-Covid income.

Frank Turner, whose ninth album is due out next year, said: “The last year has been very difficult for the entire music industry and communities more broadly.

“Union Chapel is a very special place because as well as being one of the best venues in the word, it runs important community outreach programmes.

“They have of course suffered through Covid and enforced lockdowns as a venue and as a community centre. Let’s keep this amazing venue open and let them do the wonderful work they do in the community as well.”

The Crowdfund online campaign has currently reached £2,570 of its £120,000 target.

To donate and find out more information, click here: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/rebuild-union-chapel

Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim, could not be reached for comment.