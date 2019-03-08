Fed up bus users plead with TfL to bring 277 back to Highbury Corner

The 277 bus is being pemanently parked by TfL. Archant

Bus users have written to Sadiq Khan in an effort to get the 277 going back to Highbury Corner after growing sick of nightmare journeys since it was cut short.

More than 50 people signed a letter by Simon Mcvicker to the mayor of London, asking him to lobby TfL over the bus route.

Transport chiefs sparked a fierce backlash last summer when they announced the bus, which starts at the Isle of Dogs and goes through south Hackney, would start terminating at Dalston Junction because the works at Highbury Corner meant it could no longer turn there.

Thousands of commuters used it to get to Highbury and Islington station and Hackney mayor Phil Glanville said it was “unacceptable” people’s concerns had not been taken into account.

TfL instead put on more 30 buses, but commuters say they only come every 12 minutes at rush hour – and are often packed. TfL has acknowledged problems with its frequency, but put it down to roadworks in Baker Street that have now finished.

Even if that bus runs perfectly, the group argue before the route was cut there were 18 buses an hour, and now there are 10.

“It is causing considerable irritation amongst people trying to get to work in the rush hour and parents trying to get their kids to schools,” said Simon.

His letter adds: “It is equally frustrating for us when we see the 38 going into to the West End often empty as it drives along the Balls Pond Road. Meanwhile those of us trying to get to Highbury and Islington seem to be treated as second class citizens!”

The group have suggested the 277 go down Upper Street and turn at Canonbury Square Gardens and Canonbury Road. The fact the N277 still goes down Upper Street has also not escaped their notice.

“This needs our representatives to intervene on behalf of their voters to bring some sort of common sense thinking to TfL,” Simon wrote.

Another user, Sonia Hussain, suggested the 263 go past Highbury Barn to terminate at Dalston Junction. TfL told her it didn’t have the budget for the extra mileage.

TfL’s bus director Claire Mann said: “We’re sorry customers are experiencing longer journeys than expected. The 30 has been affected by roadworks. We continually monitor our network and will look at demand data to determine if changes are needed.”