Felix Trust Project recruiting volunteers to help tackle food poverty

PUBLISHED: 15:55 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 20 August 2019

Volunteers and staff at food redistribution charity The Felix Project. Picture: The Felix Project

A food charity is calling on Islington youngsters to apply for places on its training programme and help beat food poverty.

The Felix Project has 25 spots for young people who want to help it give out delicious meals to good causes, while also gaining training in the food distribution industry.

The People's Postcode Trust has entirely funded the programme with a grant of £19,984, which will support volunteers over the age of 16 who are not in education, employment and training, including ex-offenders and the long-term unemployed.

Mark Curtin, chief exec of The Felix Project said, "Volunteers are at the heart of The Felix Project's work to stop good food from being wasted and get it to charities that tackle hunger."

The Felix Trust takes nutritious food that cannot be sold and would otherwise go to waste and delivers it to charities and schools across London addressing the problem of food poverty.

Organisations working with young people who would benefit from volunteering and skills-based training should contact Holly Kalra, holly@thefelixproject.org.

