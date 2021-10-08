Published: 8:08 AM October 8, 2021

A Krav Maga self-defence class open only to women launches in Islington this week.

A female instructor will be teaching the military self-defence and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli security forces at CitySport in Goswell Road on Mondays.

Krav Maga imparts practical techniques and tactics for avoiding, preventing, deterring, or otherwise handling all types of violent confrontations.

Participants train in the all-women's Krav Magna class - Credit: The Krav Maga Club

Founder and head instructor Andrew Nash said: “It’s not unusual for new members to join us after having a bad experience, and unfortunately it’s more common among our female members.

"Until now Krav Maga has had a reputation for being very male dominated and aggressive. I hope to change that.

You may also want to watch:

“While I always encourage training in a mixed class for more realistic practice, we understand that some women may not feel comfortable or able to do so, for reasons personal to them.

"I do not believe this should exclude them from the physical and mental benefits of Krav Maga which is why I want my club to be a safe space for all ages and genders."