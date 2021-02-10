News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fifth teenager charged with murder of Anas Mezenner 

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:20 PM February 10, 2021   
City and Islington College student Anas Mezenner, who was fatally stabbed near Turnpike Lane station

A fifth teenager has been charged after a 17-year-old Islington student was fatally stabbed near Turnpike Lane station.

Anas Mezenner, a City and Islington College pupil, was knifed in West Green Road at the junction with Willow Walk at 9.10pm on January 19.

Despite paramedics delivering CPR at the scene, Anas died in the Royal London Hospital just before 4.30am the next day.

Another boy the same age was also stabbed, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

A 17-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on January 23 had been released on bail, and was re-arrested yesterday (February 9) and charged.

He was due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today.

Four other teenagers have already been charged with murder.

Two 16-year-old boys were charged with murder and possession of points and blades, and appeared at North London Magistrates' Court on January 22.

Another two boys, aged 16 and 14, were charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of bladed weapons and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on January 29.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is set for April 13.

Author Picture Icon
