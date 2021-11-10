News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Film crews spotted on Camden Passage

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:30 AM November 10, 2021
film crew Camden Passage

A camera crew was seen on Islington's Camden Passage. - Credit: André Langlois

Film crews have been spotted at Camden Passage in Islington.

Camera operators and workers in Hi Vis jackets were seen outside Frederick's pub yesterday afternoon (November 9).

Hailed as "one of London’s most picturesque boroughs", Islington has featured in a number of films, TV shows and adverts.

According to Islington Council's film office, blockbuster films including The Aeronauts and Wonder Woman have recently been filmed in Islington alongside numerous global TV dramas such as Fleabag, Giri/Haji, Killing Eve and Pennyworth. 

Camden Passage, just off Upper Street, makes for a popular filming location, thanks to its independent boutiques, cafes, restaurants and high street shops.

