Footballers play at Finsbury Leisure Centre, with St Luke' s Grade I listed building spire in the background - Credit: Julia Gregory, LDRS

Footballers who have been using sports pitches at an Islington leisure centre for decades have warned that building on them would be “an absolute tragedy”.

NRI United's team has shown the red card to Islington Council’s plans to rebuild Finsbury Leisure Centre and construct homes on the site of sports pitches in Norman Street.

The council unveiled early proposals for the multi-million pound scheme last month.

The ageing Finsbury Leisure Centre could be replaced with 100 “genuinely affordable homes” and a new medical centre, with work on public open spaces nearby part of the masterplan.

The move could see the popular pitches moved to the new sports centre's rooftop.

Players from NRI United, which was founded in the late 1980s, have said the development “would just tear the soul out” of the area.

In correspondence to the council, club organiser Gary Little claims the four sporting pitches are well-used, and help build a community spirit with office workers and residents playing and watching games together.

He said clubs often recruit nearby residents to get involved as they pass by, and invite them to join a game and there is a community atmosphere.

“Lots of people will walk through and walk their dogs here," he said.

"Turning it into something dystopian like Bladerunner, that will no longer happen.”

“Locals are not going to go up in the lift to solicit a game off us. We recruit local players from people passing by.”

He said teams, which include office workers, also spend money in pubs and restaurants in the area after the matches.

Player Richard Kett has been organising games in the last decade which have involved at least 275 footballers.

He has told the council: “Although we have regular players from different walks of life in London we also often offer places to younger people who live in and around the leisure centre.”

"Keeping fit and healthy is such a key aspect of mental health and I truly believe the proposed development would be an absolute tragedy."

He is concerned the plans would see “a dramatic reduction in outside space” and has warned plans “need to be balanced.”

He added: “Whilst we can fully appreciate housing is at a shortage in Islington, the answer is surely not to build over parks, green spaces and essential sports facilities which serve the existing residents.”

Five years ago residents staged a football match on what they dubbed “the world’s smallest football pitch” outside Islington town hall to protest against previous plans to redesign the sports centre.

At the time the council planned to build 120 new homes – 60 less than the current proposal.

Residents have complained they do not have enough detail about the new proposals, which could include a tower of eight to nine storeys and the potential loss of 27 mature trees.

One of them, Liza Evers, said: “We’re not against development. We are against overdevelopment.

"The reason people come here is because there is open space.”

In correspondence, another resident said: “We need open space, everyone’s been talking about it with Covid. Why are you trying to erect huge housing schemes that are only going to benefit the wealthy?”

She has urged the council to focus on disrepair in some of its existing homes.

Islington Council said it was too early to provide details of the plans, as it is scrutinising feedback from the consultation.

A spokesperson said that more than 300 people had responded.

“The early proposals for the Finsbury Leisure Centre site aim to improve the options and facilities for all users of the leisure centre, with new pitches and courts," they said.

"The proposals also include plans to plant new trees and undertake landscaping work with a focus on biodiversity, creating improved public areas.

“As well as delivering a better experience for visitors to the leisure centre, we want to build much-needed new council homes, to ensure that everyone in the borough has a place to live that is secure, decent and genuinely affordable.”