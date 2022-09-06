Islington Council wants to replace Finsbury Leisure Centre in Norman Street, off Old Street, with a new one, a medical centre, energy centre and up to 200 homes, including 100 council homes - Credit: Google

Planning experts have been asked to look at how a proposed new sports centre and housing development on the site of Finsbury Leisure Centre and its sports pitches will impact the environment.

Islington Council wants to replace the current leisure centre in Norman Street, off Old Street, with a new one, a medical centre, energy centre and up to 200 homes, including 100 council homes.

The scheme would also see improvements to nearby public spaces at Toffee Park Adventure Playground, and Radnor Street Gardens.

The council has asked its planning team to draw up a “screening opinion” which will look at the possible environmental impact of the plan to see if an environmental impact assessment needs to be submitted with the planning application.

It could look at issues like the potential impact on pollution levels, biodiversity or on potential impacts on nearby cultural sites like the Grade I listed St Luke’s church, which is used by the London Symphony Orchestra.

The council held a consultation with residents and people who use the centre this summer and is still in pre-application discussions.

“As yet, there are no agreed proposals for the site," said a spokesperson.

"This includes the height of any of the proposed buildings."

People living in overcrowded social housing in Bunhill will be on the priority list for the scheme’s 100 council homes, along with those who want to downsize.

The council hopes to submit a planning application early next year and start work in the autumn if the scheme wins approval from the planning committee.

It expects to open the new leisure centre to open in 2025.

Residents fear the scheme could see sports pitches moved to the roof of the new leisure centre, and tower blocks to accommodate the number of homes proposed.

One nearby resident fears replacing open space with concrete would add to the impact of urban heat, made worse by climate change.

He questioned the possible loss of mature trees near the current sports pitches which he claims “would be detrimental to the biodiversity, but also limit the community’s ability to access nature, be it the birdsong in the mornings or the shade of the tree when playing sports".

He said the plan could “also have a detrimental effect on the serenity of St Luke’s Church which will swiftly become overshadowed from all directions by high rise buildings".