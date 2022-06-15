Finsbury Park terror attack: Fifth anniversary of tragedy

Makram Ali, 51, died after the terror attack in Finsbury Park on Monday who died as a result of multiple injuries. Picture: Met Police/PA - Credit: PA

This week marks five years since a father was killed in a terror attack in Finsbury Park.

Makram Ali, 51, was murdered when a right wing extremist ploughed a hire van into worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House in Seven Sisters Road on June 19, 2017.

Another 12 people were injured in the attack.

Darren Osborne, the terrorist driving the vehicle, was sentenced to at least 43 years behind bars after being jailed for life at Woolwich Crown Court in February 2018.

He had intended to kill as many people as possible when he rammed a hire van into worshippers at midnight.

Worshippers had just finished attending Ramadan night prayers at the Muslim Welfare House and many were tending to Makram who had collapsed in the road minutes before the attack.

Following the attack, Islington’s community came together to show solidarity and condemn hatred, with many residents leaving tributes under the Seven Sisters Road Bridge.

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn visited Finsbury Park Mosque to tell worshippers that “we will not be divided”.

Prince Charles visited to deliver a message of personal solidarity from the Queen and speak to Imam Mohammed Mahmoud, senior Imam of East London Mosque.