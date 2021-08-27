Finsbury Park and Hackney men arrested after body found in undergrowth nearby A3
Two men from Finsbury Park and Hackney have been arrested over the death of a woman whose body was found in undergrowth close to a main road in Surrey.
A murder investigation was launched after officers were called to the northbound A3 slip road, leading out of Guildford at about 3pm on Monday (August 23) where the body was discovered by a member of the public, according to Surrey Police.
The force said it believes the woman, thought to be aged in her 40s, was killed elsewhere and her body left in the place it was found in the early hours of Monday morning.
Officers are asking for anyone who was in the area between 3-4.30am and who saw anyone, or the driver of a vehicle, acting suspiciously to contact them.
Surrey Police also asked for anyone with dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage which may help the investigation to get in touch.
A 52-year-old man with links to Finsbury Park was arrested on Tuesday (August 24) on suspicion of murder, and a 51-year-old man from Hackney has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
Both men remain in custody.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers said: “From further inquiries, we believe that the body was left at the location in the early hours of Monday morning between 3am and 4.30am.
“We are appealing to the public who may have been in the area around that time and have any further information or dashcam footage to contact us as they may be able to assist us with this investigation.
“I would also like to reassure local residents that we believe the two men we have arrested were known to the victim, and continue to reassure the Surrey public that there is a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly on this investigation to ensure that whoever is responsible for this heinous crime is brought to justice.”