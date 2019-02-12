Search

Finsbury Park bakery set to open new branch in City North shops

PUBLISHED: 10:05 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 12 February 2019

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Archant

An upmarket Finsbury Park bakery will join national chains at the City North development’s retail offering next year.

Boulangerie Bon Matin owner Dahmane Ladjassa has signed a 25-year lease on the 1,033 sq ft store at the luxury apartment development at Finsbury Park station, a stone’s throw from its current Tollington Park branch.

Dahmane, owner and head chef, said: “We pride ourselves on the artisanal nature of all our products. We work hard in our north London kitchen and are committed to bringing more of our much-loved food to the people of Finsbury Park next year as we expand in this central location by the station.

“It was important for us to sign a long lease at City North because we know this is an area we want to stay in for years to come.

“It’s a fantastic community and an excellent place for our business to invest and expand. We’re excited for this next step as it will be our biggest project yet.”

The cafe, which also has a branch in Hampstead, has all of its products prepared on the day by five chefs, including Dahmane. He honed the art of patisserie in Paris before moving on to Westminster Kingsway College, where he won awards and completed his professional chef diploma.

City North, which is a joint venture between Telford Homes Plc and the Business Design Centre, recently announced a Marks & Spencer Foodhall, Gymbox and a nine-screen Cineworld will be opening.

Businesses in the nearby Clifton Terrace and Wells Terrace have had to close since the Wells Terrace exit at the station closed in 2016 ahead of the development work.

Dominic Jones, CEO of Business Design Centre Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Boulangerie Bon Matin will be coming to City North and are expanding their presence in Finsbury Park, where they are renowned for the quality of their products and service. They have taken a large, prime unit in a fantastic location near the station and they will be a great fit with the other commercial operators who are coming to City North.”

City North will also bring 355 homes. Last year Finsbury Park councillors criticised the lack of affordable homes on the site. Just 47 – 13 per cent – will be classed as affordable, which could be 80pc of market rent.

