Retailers announced for Finsbury Park’s £220million City North development

A new nine-screen cinema, a gym and another Marks and Spencer Foodhall are on their way to Islington as part of the £220million City North scheme in Finsbury Park.

The 355-home development is nearing completion and is now towering over the area’s skyline.

People will start to move into the largely luxury flats from autumn this year, and builders Telford Homes has told the Gazette what will be filling the vacant commercial units by the new entrance to Finsbury Park station in Goodwin Street and Wells Terrace.

Cineworld will be taking over the cinema, while M&S have taken the opportunity to open another food store and Gymbox will be opening a gym.

A Telford Homes spokesperson also said a local independent business will be opening up in one of the new units, but remained tight-lipped as to who it is ahead of a “big reveal”.

The project will be completed in autumn next year.

Last year Finsbury Park councillors criticised the developers for a lack of affordable homes on the site. Just 47 – 13 per cent – will be classed as affordable, which could simply mean 80pc of market rent anyway.

Telford Homes says the development brings a “wide array of new amenities” and benefits to the area, including public space, shops and a new step-free entrance to Finsbury Park station – which was meant to open by the end of last year.