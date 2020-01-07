Search

Finsbury Park collision: Car driver hits pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road

PUBLISHED: 15:27 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 07 January 2020

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A car driver hit a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road this afternoon.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2:34pm on to reports of a road traffic collision near Fonthill Road.

The pedestrian's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, A Met Police spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made.

Bus routes 29, 253, 254 and 259 are on diversion, according to Transport for London.

Seven Sisters Road is closed to southbound traffic from Blackstock Road.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

