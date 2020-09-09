Search

Finsbury Park Crisis store gets post-lockdown makeover to highlight second hand, sustainable fashion

PUBLISHED: 06:01 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:01 09 September 2020

The Crisis store in Finsbury Park. Picture: Crisis

The Crisis store in Finsbury Park. Picture: Crisis

crisis

The Finsbury Park Crisis store has been given a new look to mark the shop’s reopening post-lockdown.

The charity shop in Stroud Green Road, which raises funds to tackle homelessness, has been decorated with  high-end editorial style images of models wearing some of the second-hand clothing sold there.

The campaign, ‘Change into Change’, was created pro-bono by newly-founded creative agency Jagged Edge, and sets out to highlight the positive social impact buying second hand, sustainable fashion can have.

Crisis runs nine London shops which sell clothes, shoes, accessories, books and homeware.

Georgina Evans, Head of Retail at Crisis, said: “Everyone should have a safe and stable home, and our shops raise vital funds to help Crisis achieve that goal. We have been thrilled by some of the stylish outfits we have received since the end of lockdown and ‘Change into Change’ helps to show them off.”

Gazette letters: Holloway Prison site and People Friendly Streets

Screen on the Green reopened after lockdown with showings of Christopher Nolan's chronologically playful Tenet - and the nicely punned:

Rare LP discovered by Islington musician released nearly five decades after recording

Band photo taken at The Angel pub. Left to right, Frank Martines (guitar), Tom Kelly (drummer), Paul Chritodoulou (bass guitar) and Jeff Ball (vocalist). Picture: Kostas Berou

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Court detains man without limit after killing his mother in Finsbury Park flat arson

Emergency services at the scene last year. Picture: Lucy Brown

Islington Council’s 3,000 Angelic Energy customers ‘at risk of price hikes’ in British Gas sell-off

Islington Council has come under fire over its Angelic Energy project. Picture: Islington Council

