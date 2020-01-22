Finsbury Park double stabbing: Two in hospital after Seven Sisters Road attack

Crime scene after double stabbing in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: David O'Hagan Archant

Two males have been stabbed in Finsbury Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two man were found with stab wounds outside the Costa in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied Two man were found with stab wounds outside the Costa in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

Two males have been stabbed in Finsbury Park.

Police are investigating after two males were found with stab injuries near Costa in Seven Sisters Road at about 5pm. They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. There conditions are not yet known.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

You may also want to watch:

One woman, who saw the immediate aftermath of the attack but asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette: "It's a big shock, I have just been throwing up.

"I was walking home from work and saw the ambulance pulling up and I heard a woman - she was an off duty nurse - saying: 'Open your eyes', to a victim in a bad way.

"I looked on the floor, there was a pool of blood. I turned around and saw paramedics pulling his top up, he had a stab wound to the chest. I saw him bleeding through his clothes. The second guy was just standing there, and not even the paramedics realised he was stabbed at first. He was in shock probably, seeing his friend down there [on the pavement]. He opened his top up and there was blood pouring out of his left side. I told a paramedic trying to get a stretcher: 'You need to help the other guy, he has been stabbed'. The guys were young, probably in their late teens or early twenties."

This comes almost three weeks after the fatal stabbing of Takieddine Boudhane, 30,in nearby Stroud Green Road.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk