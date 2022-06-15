Finsbury Park terror attack: Event to mark fifth anniversary of tragedy

Makram Ali, 51, died after the terror attack in Finsbury Park on Monday who died as a result of multiple injuries. Picture: Met Police/PA - Credit: PA

A father killed in the Finsbury Park terror attack will be remembered at an event commemorating the fifth anniversary of the incident.

Makram Ali, 51, was murdered when a right wing extremist ploughed a hire van into worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House in Seven Sisters Road on June 19, 2017.

An event will take place at Finsbury Park Mosque on Sunday, June 19 to honour Makram and the 12 other people injured in the attack.

Darren Osborne, the terrorist driving the vehicle, was sentenced to spend at least 43 years behind bars after being jailed for life at Woolwich Crown Court in February 2018.

He had intended to kill as many people as possible when he rammed a hire van into worshippers at midnight.

Worshippers had just finished attending Ramadan night prayers at the Muslim Welfare House and many were tending to Makram who had collapsed in the road minutes before the attack.

Following the attack, Islington’s community came together to show solidarity and condemn hatred, with many residents leaving tributes under the Seven Sisters Road Bridge.

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn visited Finsbury Park Mosque to tell worshippers that “we will not be divided”.

Prince Charles also visited to deliver a message of personal solidarity from the Queen and speak to Imam Mohammed Mahmoud, senior Imam of East London Mosque.

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

The fifth anniversary event, which begins at 2pm, will give the borough another chance to reaffirm its determination to end racial injustice.

Guest speakers will give speeches at the event, with these including Ruzina Akhtar, daughter of Makram, Toufik Kacimi, chief executive of Muslim Welfare House and Councillor Kaya Comer Schwartz, leader of Islington Council.

There will also be a visit to the memorial tree and plaque dedicated to the memory of Makram, with prayers to be held beside these.