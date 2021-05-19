News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Exploding bike charger sparked Finsbury Park fire', say investigators

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:17 PM May 19, 2021    Updated: 4:56 PM May 19, 2021
Marriott Road, where the e bike fire broke out in a three-storey house

Marriott Road, where the fire broke out in a three-storey house - Credit: Google

A fire in Finsbury Park was caused by an exploding bike charger, according to the London Fire Brigade. 

Six people had to flee the blaze on May 11, which left the three-storey house in Marriott Road uninhabitable.

Much of the ground floor and part of the first floor were damaged, and a woman had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators think the fire was accidental and caused by a lithium ion battery pack used to charge an electric bicycle.

Raising money on a Gofundme crowdfunding page, the victim's friend said that the house had been 'ravaged by fire due to the explosion of a battery on charge from one of his room mates'. 

"The house is now unliveable and many of his possessions are lost," he said. 

"Whilst home and contents will cover a degree of the losses he has incurred due to the fire in his flat, there are ultimately unrecoverable costs such as insurance excesses, moving costs, and inflated general living expenses attributed to not having access to appliances."

To donate see bit.ly/2QuNxIU.

