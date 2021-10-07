Published: 9:31 AM October 7, 2021

A hostel supporting 30 single homeless people off the streets will open in Finsbury Park, despite concerns of residents who say the area suffers from antisocial behaviour.

It will open in a former nursing home for the elderly and people with dementia in Stacey Street in Isledon village.

Islington Council has won government funding and will also use its own funds on the building, which shut as a care home in 2018.

People will stay there for between 12 and 18 months and move on to stable accommodation.

Resident Linda Scully told the planning committee on Monday (October 5) that the area was beset by antisocial behaviour, and explained residents fear the hostel could attract more problems.

You may also want to watch:

“We already feeling under siege and feel very anxious by the criminal activity that is already going on and only getting worse," she said.

Residents delivered a 265-signature petition calling for a rethink to full council last month.

They said they support work to help the homeless but the scheme was not suitable on the estate of 300 homes and suggested a smaller scheme.

Ward councillor Gary Heather said there were concerns about safety, if people in the hostel had criminal records.

“We believe it could place residents in danger,” he said. “The area is a well known drug dealing hotspot.”

He said there was a police campaign, Operation Perch, to crack down on dealing in the park and elsewhere in Finsbury Park.

Ian Swift, the council’s director for housing needs and strategy, said the aim of the hostel was to eliminate rough sleeping.

He explained to the planning committee that it would be used for homeless people to stay before moving on to council or housing association homes.

“These people are just normal people,” he said. “They could be anybody – sons, sisters, daughters of anybody in this room.”

Swift sought to reassure residents that the hostel was not targeting people with drug addiction or criminal records, but single homeless people.

He said the provider is very experienced and the tender is due to be considered by the council’s leadership team on October 14.

The scheme was given planning permission and will be asked to contribute to improvements at the park to tackle crime and to have regular contact with Isledon Village residents.