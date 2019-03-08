Search

Finsbury Park man jailed for brandishing 17 inch sword in road rage incident

PUBLISHED: 11:14 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 25 October 2019

Yahya Abdullah custody picture. Picture: Met Police

Yahya Abdullah custody picture. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Finsbury Park man who brandished a 17 inch sword after he was involved in a car crash was jailed yesterday.

Yahya Abdullah's blade split into two swords. Pictrue: Met PoliceYahya Abdullah's blade split into two swords. Pictrue: Met Police

Yahya Abdullah, 21, of Ambler Road, was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty on September 27 to possession of an offensive weapon and was subsequently convicted of affray.

On July 24, two cars collided in Copenhagen Street. Abdullah hopped out of one and produced his blade, which splits into two separate swords.

No one was injured and Abdulluah fled, but was spotted stashing the weapon behind a gate on Twyford Street.

Investigating officers used CCTV to help catch Abdullah.

Detective Sgt Kerry Li, from the Central North Gangs Unit, said: "This incident involved a very dangerous weapon which was brandished during the mid-afternoon, and witnessed by a number of people.

"Luckily, no one was seriously hurt and the weapon was safely retrieved. Weapons like this have no place on our streets."

Young people with information about violence or knife crime, can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive

