Finsbury Park murder: Devastated friends pay tribute to 'lovely' delivery driver stabbed to death

Taqi was stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road last night. Picture: Taqi Archant

Heartbroken friends of a "lovely" delivery driver stabbed to death in Finsbury Park on Friday night (January 3) have paid tribute to his memory.

Taqi. Picture: Taqi Taqi. Picture: Taqi

The 30-year-old Uber Eats and Deliveroo driver named locally as "Taqi" was stabbed in Lennox Road, near Charteris Road at about 6.50pm.

Police are appealing for information, and believe a car driver got into an "traffic altercation" with the victim, before stabbing him and fleeing.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Taqi died at the scene at 7.42pm.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course. No arrests have been made and police are investigating.

A delivery driver who gave his name as Massy, 23, told the Gazette on Friday: "We are all heartbroken. This country is not safe anymore. I had known him for three or four years. He was a good man, friendly, didn't make any trouble. He works then goes home, and then he ends up dying. You're not safe anymore to work by yourself."

Other deliver drivers said Taqi was a "lovely boy" and really friendly" who had earlier been at Finsbury Park Mosque for Friday prayer.

Taqi was a regular congregation member at the St Thomas's Road Mosque, according to its chairman, Mohammed Kozbar.

Mr Kozbar told the Gazette: "It's devastating what has happened, to lose a young man's life in that way is so sad for the whole of the community. He was a regular who came to our mosque. He worked as a delivery man and has been killed while earning his living. We would to reassure the community first of all, and send our solidarity, condolences and our prayer to [Taqi's] family. I know the Algerian community is really upset."

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn visited the scene today, later tweeting: "I'm shocked by the senseless murder of a food delivery driver in Finsbury Park. My thoughts are with his loved ones and the Algerian community. The attacker must be brought to justice. And more must be done to protect delivery drivers who have such unsafe working conditions."

Det Ch Insp Neil John said: "The investigation is at a very early stage. It would appear at this time that an altercation has taken place between the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, and the driver of another vehicle in the vicinity of Lennox Road and Charteris Road, Finsbury Park.

"This took place at approximately 6.50pm on Friday night in a busy thoroughfare where there are likely to have been many members of the public present.

"The incident itself appears at this early stage to have been spontaneous and not connected to, or as a result of, anything other than a traffic altercation.

"Specialist officers are working extremely hard to build a clear picture of what happened and I would encourage anyone who may have seen the incident or has information to come forward.

"A forensic examination of the scene has been undertaken and I expect the road to reopen very soon."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan.

