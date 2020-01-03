Search

Finsbury Park murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road

PUBLISHED: 21:17 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:44 03 January 2020

A man was killed in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

A man was killed in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A murder investigation is underway after a man in his 30s was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park.

A man has been stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: SuppliedA man has been stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Supplied

Police were called at about 6.50pm on Friday to reports of a man stabbed in Charteris Road, near the junction with Lennox Road.

Officers and medics attended the scene and the victim was died about 50 minutes later at the scene.

No arrests and police have been made and police are investigating.

A bystander said: "I honestly thought there had been a terrorist attack or something, there were so many police cars. It was terrifying.

"There were loads of police cars, probably around 10 and an ambulance on the street where the World's End is.

"By the police tape were loads of kids, definitely more than six, craning their necks to see what was happening."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Did you seen what happened? Contact Lucas on 07785 616244

