Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

PUBLISHED: 06:46 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:48 09 July 2019

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Archant

One man was shot and another was stabbed in the Finsbury Park area last night.

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999londonPolice were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Police were called at about 21:45pm to reports of gunshots heard on Seven Sisters Road.

Armed police found a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound at the scene. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) took him to an east London Hospital, where his injuries are assessed as not "life-threatening".

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "A second man, believed to be aged in his late 20s was found nearby, close to Blackstock Road, suffering from a gunshot wound. He has also been taken by the LAS to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place." There have been no arrests.

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999londonPolice were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

You may also want to watch:

A Section 60 order was granted to police in the Finsbury Park and Seven Sisters Road area following the incidents.

Rather than needing reasonable grounds for suspicion to be able to carry out stop and searches, a Section 60 - which is authorised by a senior officer - means police can stop and search anyone.

Seven Sisters Road was shut both ways either side of Blackstock Road this morning.

The 30-year-old stab victim was found near where a motorcyclist died after he collided with a car last Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8974/8Jul or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.

Did you see what happened or the aftermath? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Cricket: Pothas praise for positive Roland-Jones

Toby Roland-Jones celebrates taking a wicket for England against the West Indies at Lord's (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Cricket: Roland-Jones best overshadowed by Higgins

Middlsex's bowler Toby Roland-Jones celebrates taking the final wicket of Yorkshire's Ryan Sidebottom to win the County Championship in 2016 (pic: John Walton/PA)

Cricket: Roland-Jones hoping to make headway

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones (right) celebrates a wicket (pic John Walton/PA)

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists