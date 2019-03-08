Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london Archant

One man was shot and another was stabbed in the Finsbury Park area last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Police were called at about 21:45pm to reports of gunshots heard on Seven Sisters Road.

Armed police found a 30-year-old man suffering from a stab wound at the scene. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) took him to an east London Hospital, where his injuries are assessed as not "life-threatening".

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "A second man, believed to be aged in his late 20s was found nearby, close to Blackstock Road, suffering from a gunshot wound. He has also been taken by the LAS to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place." There have been no arrests.

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

You may also want to watch:

A Section 60 order was granted to police in the Finsbury Park and Seven Sisters Road area following the incidents.

Rather than needing reasonable grounds for suspicion to be able to carry out stop and searches, a Section 60 - which is authorised by a senior officer - means police can stop and search anyone.

Seven Sisters Road was shut both ways either side of Blackstock Road this morning.

The 30-year-old stab victim was found near where a motorcyclist died after he collided with a car last Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8974/8Jul or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.

Did you see what happened or the aftermath? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk