Finsbury Park shop stings: ‘Outrage’ as two businesses caught selling knives to child

Cllr Joe Caluori, Islington Council's children and young people leader, belives 'encouraging steps' have been made to make the borough safer. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Islington’s education chief has slammed the “reckless greed” of a store workers caught selling knives to a 14-year-old, just weeks after another child was stabbed to death in Caledonian Road.

Finsbury Park police officers assisted Islington Council in a sting on Wednesday night, where they sent a child volunteer into shops to try and buy lethal weapons.

Two shop workers in Finsbury Park ward sold knives to the child and “the staff and stores are now under investigation by trading standards”.

Cllr Joe Caluori, whose executive portfolio includes children and young people, told the Gazette: “I don’t think there can be any excuses about ignorance.

“The shop keepers should all know the law and should not be selling knives to anyone they expect is underage of even on the borderline.

“It’s completely outrageous thing to do, especially given the recent tragedy in the borough [where 17-year-old former St Mary Magdalene Academy pupil Nedim Bilgin died after being stabbed near his home in Cally].

“They [the staff who sold the knives] should face the toughest possible penalties to set an example.”

It is illegal to sell knives to anyone under 18.

Cllr Caluori is stepping down from the executive at the end of the month and will be replaced by Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz.