Finsbury Park Singers raise money for Arsenal food bank
- Credit: Google
Community choir Finsbury Park Singers have formed a virtual choir with other singers across the UK to release a song for a food bank near Arsenal.
The performance of Love Is - a song penned by the choir's founder Hannah Brine - will raise money for the Elizabeth House community centre's food bank in Hurlock Street, where some of the choir members volunteer.
Hannah, who won a BBC Unsung Hero award in 2015, said: “We are really pleased to support the local food bank. This pandemic has been incredibly challenging for so many people, so we hope we can do a little bit to help.
“I’ve missed my singers over the last year so it’s lovely we can still create something together.
"Music really is a lifeline throughout the pandemic for so many.
"I am incredibly thankful to technology for allowing us to continue to make music together, and I hope many more enjoy listening to the choir’s performance.”
Everyone is encouraged to donate to the food bank after listening to Love Is at hannahbrine.co.uk/compositions.
