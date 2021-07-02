News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Finsbury Park Singers raise money for Arsenal food bank

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 9:33 AM July 2, 2021   
Elizabeth House community centre in Hurlock Street, near Arsenal

Elizabeth House community centre in Hurlock Street, near Arsenal - Credit: Google

Community choir Finsbury Park Singers have formed a virtual choir with other singers across the UK to release a song for a food bank near Arsenal.

The performance of Love Is - a song penned by the choir's founder Hannah Brine - will raise money for the Elizabeth House community centre's food bank in Hurlock Street, where some of the choir members volunteer.  

Hannah, who won a BBC Unsung Hero award in 2015, said: “We are really pleased to support the local food bank. This pandemic has been incredibly challenging for so many people, so we hope we can do a little bit to help.

“I’ve missed my singers over the last year so it’s lovely we can still create something together. 

"Music really is a lifeline throughout the pandemic for so many.

"I am incredibly thankful to technology for allowing us to continue to make music together, and I hope many more enjoy listening to the choir’s performance.”

Everyone is encouraged to donate to the food bank after listening to Love Is at hannahbrine.co.uk/compositions.

