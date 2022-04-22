News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Finsbury Park Singers require vocalists of 'all abilities'

William Mata

Published: 5:05 PM April 22, 2022
The southern Finsbury Park gates at Seven Sisters Road 

The southern Finsbury Park gates at Seven Sisters Road - Credit: Google

Community choir Finsbury Park Singers are inviting new members “of all vocal abilities” to join their new term.

The group will meet from April 26 at the Elizabeth House Community Centre. 
Led by professional Choral Director Hannah Brine, the rehearsals provide a “welcoming and positive experience”.

Through the summer term, Hannah and the choir will work through a range of repertoire, with genres including pop, gospel, classical, musical theatre, jazz and folk. 

A spokesman added: “This choir puts their members into a positive environment with like-minded individuals that want to support their voices, their community and themselves.”

Their recent collaborative concert with Camden Voices raised more than £1,000 for Read Easy UK, a charity aiding adults to read.

They regularly support local charities such as StreetLink, Islington Mind and Islington Food Bank and since being founded in 2018, have raised more than £4,500 for local charities. 

Alongside local support and concerts, Finsbury Park Choir have been a part of bigger projects, performing at The BBC Proms, and on the Barbican Stage with The LSO.

For more information, visit www.finsburyparksingers.co.uk 
 

