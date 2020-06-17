Finsbury Park soup kitchen triples offering for one day thanks to 200kg donation

Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) at the HelpCentre on Seven Sisters Road received 200kg of food from FareShare.

A Finsbury Park soup kitchen handed out three times more free food bags than usual one Saturday thanks to a bumper donation.

On June 6, Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) at the HelpCentre on Seven Sisters Road received 200kg of food from FareShare.

It included fruit and vegetables, juice, frozen pre-cooked meals, chicken breasts and sandwiches.

This meant the Covid-19 initiative, which normally hands out around 50 bags on Saturdays, was able to gift 169 packages that day.

Recipients are normally given soup and accompanying provisions, but the extra donation saw every person receive double helpings.

Rather than only serving people at the kitchen, it also meant volunteers could seek out those in food poverty around the area.

UCKG’s Pastor Lucas said: “Many members of the community were happy that we were offering free bags of food and our volunteers are equally pleased to be helping in this way.”