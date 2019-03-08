Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied Archant

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the leg near to Finsbury Park station last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called at 19.37 to reports of the incident and found the man suffering from a stab wound to his leg.

He was taken to and east London hospital and assessed - medics finding his injuries were neither "life-threatening or life-changing".

There have been no enquiries at this stage and police enquiries continue.