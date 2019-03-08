Search

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

PUBLISHED: 08:30 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 04 June 2019

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the leg near to Finsbury Park station last night.

Police were called at 19.37 to reports of the incident and found the man suffering from a stab wound to his leg.

He was taken to and east London hospital and assessed - medics finding his injuries were neither "life-threatening or life-changing".

There have been no enquiries at this stage and police enquiries continue.

