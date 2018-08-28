Breaking News

Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘customer incident’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen Archant

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated during rush-hour due to a customer incident.

There were no trains running on the Victoria Line from Walthamstow Central to King’s Cross from about 5pm until 5.45pm, and Piccadilly Line trains were not stopping at the station.

The station has now reopened but “severe delays” are expected on the whole line and rush-hour commuters are advised to take alternative routes.

A person is believed to have been hit by a train at the Islington station. British Transport Police could not be reached for comment.