Cycleway 38: Finsbury Park to Highbury Fields route complete 

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:20 AM May 28, 2021   
Nick Kocharhook from the Cycle Islington group poses by the new cycleway and continental roundabout at Drayton Park

Nick Kocharhook from the Cycle Islington group poses by the new cycleway and continental roundabout at Drayton Park

The cycleway linking up Finsbury Park with Pentonville Road is now complete. 

Cycleway 38 was built in two stages, with the southern part between Highbury Fields to Angel finished first, and the second section from Fieldway Crescent in Highbury up to Blackstock Road just now reaching completion. 

The route includes protected cycle tracks, new pedestrian crossings. wider footways, safer junctions and more greenery.

Drayton Park also boasts Islington’s first ever “continental-style” roundabout with new zebra crossings, widened footways, and raised tables to reduce vehicle speeds. 

Cllr Champion on her bike by the new continental-style roundabout in Highbury

Cllr Champion on her bike by the new continental-style roundabout in Highbury

Designed by the council, the route was funded by Transport for London.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: "New infrastructure is being delivered at record pace across the capital and new routes such as Cycleway 38 mean more people are able to leave their cars at home and get on their bikes instead."

