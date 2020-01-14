Search

Advanced search

Finsbury Square could be given major overhaul with underground retail and leisure complex

PUBLISHED: 17:11 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 14 January 2020

Finsbury Square. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Finsbury Square. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Archant

Plans for a major redevelopment of Finsbury Square could see the underground car park transformed into a retail and leisure complex.

Hondo Enterprises, which owns AG Finsbury Square BV, the leaseholder of the underground space, is in talks with Islington Council about the project.

The town hall, which owns the freehold of the land, had already set up a taskforce led by former environment chief Cllr Claudia Webbe to look at giving the square a makeover before Hondo made its plans known.

You may also want to watch:

Now, as well as the underground conversion, it is understood Hondo would restore the open space at no cost to the council.

A report states: "Finsbury Square is in need of attention given its poor condition and the impression that creates in the context of its location close to the City.

"Officers recommend taking the proposal forward as it represents the most realistic option for the council to achieve its objectives of improving Finsbury Square and generating increased income whilst representing an acceptable level of risk to the council."

A decision will be made on Thursday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shante Turay-Thomas inquest: Teen died at Whittington Hospital after combination of human and system error, coroner rules

Shante Turay-Thomas. Picture: Supplied

‘You could get stabbed with a syringe’: tenants fear bin room invaders

Overtuned rubbish bins in Hornsey Wood Court. Picture: Ly Voong

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Finsbury Park nightclub has licence suspended after Christmas Day attack

Orleans in Finsbury Park.

Grace Mick: Police appeal to find missing Islington woman who is six months pregnant

Grace Mick is missing.

Most Read

Shante Turay-Thomas inquest: Teen died at Whittington Hospital after combination of human and system error, coroner rules

Shante Turay-Thomas. Picture: Supplied

‘You could get stabbed with a syringe’: tenants fear bin room invaders

Overtuned rubbish bins in Hornsey Wood Court. Picture: Ly Voong

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Finsbury Park nightclub has licence suspended after Christmas Day attack

Orleans in Finsbury Park.

Grace Mick: Police appeal to find missing Islington woman who is six months pregnant

Grace Mick is missing.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Kemme announces retirement

Arsenal's Tabea Kemme during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Finsbury Square could be given major overhaul with underground retail and leisure complex

Finsbury Square. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

‘You could get stabbed with a syringe’: tenants fear bin room invaders

Overtuned rubbish bins in Hornsey Wood Court. Picture: Ly Voong

Susanne Beer: Talented cellist departs, but leaves a platform for future stars to shine

Susanne Beer has passed away at the age of 52. Picture: Glen Thomas.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists