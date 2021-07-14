Council apologises for year's delay after tree damages property

Published: 1:07 PM July 14, 2021

A Finsbury Park resident says the council has delayed trimming a tree which has been damaging her property for over a year.

Natalie Angel says the tree hits cables on the outside of her Crouch Hall Court home in windy weather, causing her Wi-Fi to disconnect and even power cuts.

She first contacted the council in March last year, just before the first lockdown. Natalie says other trees in the area have been trimmed, but not the one hitting her property.

“I understand we’re living in a pandemic but when they can cut my neighbour’s tree but can’t cut the one that’s causing us problems, it feels like we’re being ignored,” she said.

The council said the trimming was delayed initially due to the pandemic and then because of concerns over an electrical cable.

Natalie said she and her partner were forced to trim the tree themselves.

“Nobody would come out, they couldn’t confirm that they would do it and my partner and I got so sick of it causing internet problems and stuff we just climbed out there with a pair of shears," she said.

An Islington Council spokesperson said: “Work had initially begun earlier this year to trim back the trees outside Ms Angel’s property, but contractors were unable to complete the work when concerns were raised regarding an electrical cable.

“This issue has now been resolved, and the council is working to address the issues outside Ms Angel’s home as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately, the council’s contractor is still working through a very large backlog of rear garden works, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

“The council has written directly to Ms Angel to apologise for the delay in addressing this issue, and to advise that we are looking to appoint an alternative contractor to carry out the works outside her home. The council aims for the work to be completed by Tuesday, August 3 2021.”